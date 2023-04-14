 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Hummingbird Cupcakes

Friday, April 14, 2023 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Turn the traditional hummingbird cake into a bite-sized treat with these moist cupcakes!

Ingredients

1 cup butter, softened
2 cups sugar

3 large eggs, room temperature
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
2 cups mashed ripe bananas
1/2 cup drained canned crushed pineapple
3 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 cup sweetened shredded coconut
1 cup chopped walnuts
cream cheese frosting:
1 package (8 ounces) of cream cheese, softened
1/2 cup butter, softened
3-3/4 cups confectioners’ sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions

-In a large bowl, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy, 5-7 minutes. Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating well after each addition. Beat in vanilla. In a small bowl, combine bananas and pineapple.

-Combine the flour, baking soda, cinnamon, and salt; add to the creamed mixture alternately with the banana mixture, beating well after each addition. Fold in coconut and walnuts.

-Fill 24 paper-lined muffin cups about two-thirds full. Bake at 350° until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, 20-25 minutes. Cool the cupcakes for 10 minutes before removing them from pans to wire racks to cool completely.

-In a small bowl, beat cream cheese and butter until fluffy. Add confectioners’ sugar and vanilla; beat until smooth. Frost cupcakes.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


