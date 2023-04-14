Comically Incorrect: French Fried

exploreClarion.com
About Clarion
Things to Do
Places to Stay
Restaurants
Events Calendar
Police/Fire Calls
Obituaries
Jobs in Clarion
Clarion Area Jobs
Clarion Area Jobs
Community Partner
Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?
Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email
[email protected]
Free Classifieds
Browse Local Classifieds
Site Search
SPONSORED BY
H&R BLOCK
Explore More
Sports
Local Recipes
PA News
Say What?!!
Clarion County Photo of the Day
Letter to the Editor
Events
Venango County News
‘River Road Wildfire’ Continues to Burn in Allegheny National Forest
Firefighter, Forestry Worker Transported to Hospital Following 13-Hour Battle with Wildfire in Elk County
Featured Local Job: General Warehouse Position
Franklin Mayor Douglas Baker Receives Governor’s Award for Local Government Excellence
Pa. Election Day 2023: A Complete Guide to the May 16 Primary, Including How to Vote, Find Your Polling Place, Understand Mail Ballots, and More
exploreClarion.com Contest Winners
Check to see if you are a contest winner.
Featured Local Job
Clarion Area Jobs
More Featured Local Jobs
Featured Local Job: Long-Term Care Staff
Featured Local Job: Multiple Positions
Featured Local Job: Licensed Practical Nurse
Featured Local Job: Registered Nurse
Featured Local Job: General Warehouse Position
Featured Local Job: Multiple Positions
Featured Local Job: Probation Officer
Featured Local Job: Cashier/Customer Service Position
Featured Local Job: Truck Driver
Featured Local Job: Parish and School Properties Manager
Featured Local Job: Registered Nurse
Featured Local Job: Certified Nursing Assistant
Featured Local Job: Class A & B CDL Concrete Redi-Mix Drivers
Featured Local Jobs: Multiple Positions
Featured Local Job: Program Director
Click Here for More Jobs
Featured Local Event
Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19
Learn More
D9sports.com
GOODBYE TO A LEGEND: Longtime Union Boys Basketball Coach Don Stemmerich, Who Won 638 Games, Passes Away at 91
Rupp, Fox, Martin Shine for Karns City Boys and Girls in Sweep of North Clarion; Sell, Heller Help Keystone Girls to Win
Small Adjustment Has Turned Bella Ielase Into Big Threat at the Top of A-C Valley/Union Order
Lexi Bauer’s Big Day Lifts A-C Valley/Union Softball; Karns City Baseball Blanks Moniteau, 4-0; Tate Minich Hits for the Cycle in Redbank’s Rout
PATIENCE PAYS OFF: Clarion Draws 10 Walks in Victory Over Clarion-Limestone
Deer Creek Winery – exploreClarion.com
Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and More at Deer Creek Winery
Deer Creek Winery Blog: 22 Wines to Try in 2022
Three Ways to Celebrate This Year & the New Year
Deer Creek Winery Blog: 4 Ways to Celebrate Christmas With Wine!
Deer Creek Winery Blog: 3 Big Things about Wine at DCW
Deer Creek Winery Optimistic for the New Year
Deer Creek Winery Blog: Agriculture and Wineries in Pennsylvania
Rhonda’s Grapevine: Deer Creek Winery Business Retreats Inspire Bold Thinking, Communication, Creativity
Rhonda’s Grapevine: Celebrate Your Next Birthday at Deer Creek Winery
Rhonda’s Grapevine: Five Reasons to Stay at an Inn B&B While You Are Traveling for Business
Comically Incorrect: French Fried
Friday, April 14, 2023 @
12:04 AM
Posted by A.F. Branco
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
Sports
Local and National Sports News
Sports Archive
Recipes
Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive
cinema
local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall
Feedback
Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
Home
Feedback
Contact Us
Advertise on exploreClarion.com
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.
Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.