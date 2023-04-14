Ellen M. Wilson, 81, a resident of 501 Pacific Street, Franklin died peacefully at 3:10 PM Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at UPMC-Northwest in Seneca, following a period of declining health.

She was born November 9, 1941 in Franklin, a beloved daughter of the late: Samuel R. and Clementine “Dena” Frank Rhoads.

Ellen was a 1959 graduate of Franklin High School.

She had worked for a number of years at The Communication Center in Franklin as a telephone secretary.

She was a member of St. Patrick Church in Franklin, where she formerly had served as secretary of the church’s Altar Rosary Society.

She was an active volunteer with The Venango County V.N.A. and The Venango County V.N.A. Hospice.

She had formerly served as a Girl Scout Leader for many years; and was a longtime member of the ladies auxiliary of the former Franklin Hospital.

She enjoyed crocheting, stretching, collecting art glass and music boxes; in addition to baking and cooking, particularly Italian dishes.

Foremost always was her family, and she cherished the fun times she was able to spend with her grandchildren.

Ellen was married December 30, 1961 in St. Patrick Church by the late Father Bernard Weber to Donald F. Wilson, who survives.

In addition to her beloved husband of 61 years, she is survived by a daughter, Debra K. Weaver and her husband, William of Seneca; and by twin grandsons: Samuel and Matthew Weaver; step-grandchildren: Daniel (Pamela) Weaver and James (Emily) Weaver; in addition to a step-great granddaughter, Lillian.

In keeping with her wishes, there will be no public visitation.

Private interment will be in St. Patrick Cemetery.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be directed in her name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave your note of condolence.

