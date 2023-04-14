Featured Local Job: Full-Time Laborer and/or Foreman

Local custom builder/remodel specialist, Dolby Customs, is looking to add an experienced full-time labor and/or foreman.

Must have some knowledge, vehicle/drivers license, good work ethic, and clean appearance.

Pay based on skill level following a 30-day trial/assessment period at $12-$14 per hour.

The company is looking for individuals who want to stay long-term.

All inquiries can be directed to [email protected] Any questions can also be answered by calling Jeremy Dolby at 443-244-1883.

