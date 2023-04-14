Featured Local Job: K-12 Assistant Principal

The Clarion-Limestone Area School District is seeking applications for an anticipated opening for a K-12 Assistant Principal, a 260-day; Act 93 position, beginning in the 2023-24 school year.

The candidate must be an instructional leader; possess strong interpersonal and organizational skills; foster collaborative relationships with staff and community and be an active member of the cohesive administrative team.

Candidate must be able to obtain a valid PA K-12 Principal Certification.

Successful candidates must be able to obtain employable Act 34, 151, and FBI clearances.

Send a letter of interest, administrative certificate, resume, transcripts and three (3) letters of recommendation by noon on May 5, 2023 to:

Mr. Brian K. Weible, Superintendent

4091 C-L School Road

Strattanville, PA 16258

E.O.E.



Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.