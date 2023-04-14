Featured Local Job: Salon Stylist

Unique Salon is looking to add a new member to their team!

Stylist experience preferred but not required.

Flexible hours for weekday and weekends.

Stop by to meet the team and drop off a resume at:

1318 East Main Street

Clarion, Pa 16214

Or send email to [email protected]

For questions please call (814) 227-2333.



