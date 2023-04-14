Hesdon Helps Lift Clarion-Limestone to Dramatic Win Over Moniteau in Extra Innings

STRATTANVILLE, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Jordan Hesdon went 4 for 4 with three extra base hits, but his biggest hit of the game came on a single in the bottom of the ninth inning that eluded the Moniteau left fielder, allowing Logan Lutz, who walked leading off the inning, to come all the way around to score the winning run for a 6-5 victory on Friday afternoon at the C-L Sports Complex.

(Picture above, Clarion-Limestone’s Jordan Hesdon went 4 for 4, including the game-winning hit in the bottom of the ninth/photo by Diane Lutz)

Hesdon ripped a pair of doubles and a triple in the game while driving in two runs. Tommy Smith added two hits while scoring three runs. Nick Aaron, Kohen Kemmer, and Jack Craig each added one hit, with Aaron driving in a pair of runs and Kemmer driving in one run.

“The story of our season has been not getting that big hit when we need it,” said C-L head coach Bill Smith. “We had chances in those last three innings with a runner at third and finally Jordy came through as he’s done all season for us.”

C-L (4-3 overall) committed seven errors in the game, but the Lions defense came up big by throwing two runners out at third base in crucial moments.

Clarion-Limestone Area High School sports coverage on Explore and D9Sports.com is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Brock Matthews and Dawson Cook each had three hits to lead Moniteau. Cook hit a double while Matthews hit a go-ahead home run in the top of the seventh inning. Keagan Bonk hit a pair of doubles with one driving in the tying run ahead of the Matthews homer. Connor Ealy added two hits while Landon Kelly and Derrick Moyer each added one hit.

In the bottom of the seventh, Tommy Smith reached base on an error, he stole second and moved to third on a wild pitch. He scored on a double by Hesdon, who was left stranded at third base to send the game to the extra innings.

C-L also stranded a runner at third base in the eighth inning.

Moniteau scored a run in the top of the first as Ealy singled to open the game and stole second and scored on an error.

Tommy Smith singled and Hesdon doubled in the first with both scoring on a single by Aaron for a 2-0 lead. Aaron then scored on a single by Kemmer for a 3-1 lead.

Moniteau took advantage of another error in the second for their second run as Ian Ross singled and was safe at second when the ball was dropped on his stolen base attempt. He then scored on another error on a ball hit by Kelly to cut the lead to 3-2.

Cook hit an RBI double to tie the game 3-3 in the third inning.

Hesdon hit an RBI triple to drive in Smith who had singled in the fifth inning for a 4-3 lead.

Kohen Kemmer worked the first 6 2/3 innings allowing five runs, four earned on 10 hits. He didn’t allow a walk while striking out three.

Nick Aaron worked the final 2 1/3 innings not allowing a run on one hit with one walk and one strikeout to pick up his first varsity win on the mound.

“It was Nick’s first time pitching in high school,” said Smith. “We worked him in practice last night and he just came in and did a really good job and threw strikes which is want you want a pitcher to do. Not to take anything away from what Kohen did on the mound either. It was his first time throwing 100 pitches in a game and I know he was getting tired, but he deserved a chance to try and finish the game out.”

Cook worked the first seven innings allowing five runs, four earned on eight hits. He walked one and struck out six before having to leave after reaching the 100-pitch limit. Ealy suffered the loss allowing one unearned run on one hit with two walks and a strikeout.

“After the way Wednesday went, we really needed this win today,” said Smith. “We made some mistakes but we’re a fairly young team with Jordy as our only senior, so we are still learning certain things that we’ll just continue to work on.”

