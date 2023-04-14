Mary Christine Linehan, 69, of 9 Crestview Road, Franklin passed away peacefully on March 24, 2023 following a brief illness.

Chris was born in Oil City January 13, 1954, the daughter of Thomas M. and Katheryn McElhattan Linehan.

At the age of four, she began preschool at Aanarde School for the Deaf and graduated in 1974 from the Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf.

In all her years of schooling, her mother never missed bringing her home for the weekend to be with family.

After graduation, Chris held several jobs but her favorite was with Venango Newspapers where she worked for many years.

Chris lived her entire life in the Oil City and Franklin area.

Growing up, she enjoyed traveling to Florida and California to visit relatives.

She loved her neighbors and all the little children living nearby and especially her beloved cat Bootie.

Chris leaves behind many good friends here and in the deaf community, especially her friend Paula Kachik whom she has known and loved since childhood.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister Judy Linehan Kervin and her husband James, a brother Thomas Linehan, a sister Katheryn Linehan Ritchie, a nephew James Davis and nieces Julie Davis and Keira Brower.

She is survived by a sister Jeanne Linehan of Seneca, a brother John (Clipper) Linehan and his wife Sue of Conroe, Texas, a sister-in-law Nancy Linehan, a brother-in-law Mike Ritchie and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.

A visitation will be held at Reinsel Funeral Home on April 22nd at 11:00 A.M. with a service to follow.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.