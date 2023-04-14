 

Motorcyclist Killed After Collision with Pickup in Venango County

Friday, April 14, 2023 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

police lineSANDYCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man was killed on Thursday afternoon after his motorcycle was struck by a pickup truck in Sandycreek Township, Venango County.

According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash happened around 2:12 p.m. on Thursday, April 13, on U.S. Highway 62, near its intersection with 15th Street and Mercer Road, in Sandycreek Township, Venango County.

Police say 76-year-old Gail E. Colvin Jr., of Cranberry, was traveling north on Route 62 on a 2016 Harley-Davidson motorcycle and turned onto 15th Street, directly into the path of a 2021 Ford F-150 XLT pickup truck operated by 61-year-old Steven J. Gracy, of Franklin.

Gracy’s pickup then struck the right rear tire of Colvin’s bike, causing Colvin to be ejected.

Colvin was pronounced deceased by Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh due to blunt force trauma to the head and trunk, according to police.

Colvin was using a motorcycle helmet.

Gracy was using a seat belt and was not injured.


