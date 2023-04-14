 

Nancy Adams

Friday, April 14, 2023 @ 09:04 AM

Posted by Adrian Weber

Nancy Adams, 78, of Richfield WI, passed away on April 1, 2023, after a long battle with lung disease.

She was surrounded by her family.

Nancy had a long career helping others.

First as a nurse, then as a nursing instructor at UW Madison.

After getting her MSW, she started a private therapy practice with dear colleagues.

She retired in 2009 to spend more time with her grandchildren.

Nancy was born on January 1, 1945 to parents Margaret and Benjamin McFate in Oil City, PA.

Nancy loved spending her retirement with her family, friends, and in support of many committees at her church.

She was a certified yoga instructor, teaching weekly classes for cancer patients and their caregivers.

Nancy was preceded in death by her sister Mary Ann McFate.

Nancy is survived by husband Noel Adams, children Ben (Nicole), Kate (Jonathan), grandchildren Lily, Madalyn and Willow, sister Jane (Warner) Marshall, brother Bob (Melody) McFate, brother in law Tim (Judy) Adams and numerous adored nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Services will be held at West Granville Presbyterian Church, 6935 North 107th st. Milwaukee, on April 22 at 11am.

Online guestbook and visitation services can be found at https://www.schmidtandbartelt.com/index.htm.


