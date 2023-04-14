Newbie Woman Behind Bars for Allegedly Attempting to Stab Daughter During Domestic Dispute

MAHONING TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A New Bethlehem woman is behind bars after she allegedly attempted to stab her daughter at a residence in Mahoning Township.

Court documents indicate that Kittanning-based State Police filed criminal charges against 48-year-old Jennifer Lynn Kemmer, of New Bethlehem, on Monday, April 10, in Magisterial District Judge Kevin Lee McCausland’s office.

According to a criminal complaint, around 8:28 p.m. on Sunday, April 9, PSP Kittaning were dispatched to a residence on State Route 28 in Mahoning Township, Armstrong County, for an inactive domestic dispute between family members.

Troopers arrived on the scene and spoke with a known female victim who related that her mother, Jennifer Kemmer, was extremely intoxicated and got upset because she found a Red Bull energy drink in the victim’s room, which she wasn’t allowed to have, the complaint states.

The victim related Kemmer began swearing at her and spitting in her direction. The victim then stated that Kemmer punched her in the stomach and then went into the kitchen and picked up a knife. Kemmer then turned and started walking towards the victim and another male who were both in the living room, the complaint indicates.

The victim related she grabbed Kemmer’s arm and wrestled the knife from her grip. That is when the male pinned Kemmer to the floor to have her calm down, according to the complaint.

Kemmer got up and stormed out of the house relating that she was leaving. Kemmer then came back into the house and punched the male in the face. Kemmer stated that he was “dead for this,” and that she was going to kill him, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, Kemmer operated a 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan while under the combined influence of alcohol and a drug or combination of drugs during the incident.

Kemmer was arraigned at 8:30 a.m. on April 10, on the following charges in front of Judge McCausland:

Aggravated Assault – Attempts To Cause Or Causes BI With Deadly Weapon, Felony 2

Terroristic Threats Cause Serious Public Inconvenience, Misdemeanor 1

Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

Harassment – Subject Other To Physical Contact, Misdemeanor 3

DUI/Unsafe Driving, Misdemeanor

Driving Under the Influence Of Alcohol/Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor

Unable to post $10,000.00 monetary bail, she was lodged in the Armstrong County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is set for Tuesday, April 18, at 1:00 p.m. with Judge McCausland presiding.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.