Police Charge Man Accused of Orchestrating Heist of Safe from Paint Township Residence

PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have charged an Illinois man for allegedly coordinating a theft of a safe from a Paint Township residence last February.

According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 45-year-old Jason Leo Frank, of Elmhurst, Illinois, in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office on Monday, April 11.

According to a criminal complaint, five unknown Hispanic males asked the victim do to work at his residence on Cresmont Drive, in Paint Township, Clarion County, on February 2, 2022, around 5:00 p.m.

The complaint states that one of the five males, Jason Frank, went inside the residence as the others distracted the victim and stole a black SentrySafe containing USD coins.

According to the complaint, the victim called PSP Clarion around 8:41 p.m. on February 2, 2022, and related that his SentrySafe was missing from his bedroom. He related that he had driveway work done by five males, and it was possible that they are the ones that took it.

Troopers arrived on the scene and interviewed the victim.

The victim related that he was taking his garbage outside when a white truck pulled up near his driveway and stopped and asked if he needed work done around his house. The victim stated that he was fine and that he did not need any work done. He related that one of the guys in the truck said that he has done work at his house before and would like to look at his driveway, the complaint indicates.

One of the guys got out of the truck and looked at the driveway and the victim agreed to have driveway work done for $300.00 cash. Four Hispanic males then got out of the truck and began looking at the driveway and his house, the complaint notes.

The victim related that one of the males asked to use the bathroom and went inside for about two minutes. The victim stated he watched him so he wouldn’t go anywhere else inside the house, the complaint states.

While the males were doing work on the victim’s driveway, they asked him to move his truck up the street so it would be easier for them to get supplies out of their truck. The victim related that he got inside his vehicle and moved it up the street. He said that he was away from his residence for about five to seven minutes moving his truck, the complaint indicates.

The victim stated that he went back to his residence and one of the males tripped and fell and needed assistance. He said that he helped the male out for a couple of minutes and then went back inside his residence, the complaint notes.

The victim told police that when they completed the work, they drove off in a hurry heading toward U.S. Route 322, the complaint states.

The victim believes the vehicle was a white GMC heavy-duty truck with a white cap on the back. He related that there was minor front-end damage to the truck. He also said that one of the males, who was the oldest, called Frank “Pop” or “Dad.” He said that it appeared that they were family, according to the complaint

The victim related that he went to bed around 8:00 p.m. and noticed that his safe was missing from his closet. He said that the following items were missing:

– Black Sentry Safe 2x2x2, Value $200.00

– 250 Silver Dollar Coins, Value $250.00

– 12 Kennedy Half Dollar Books With Coins, Value $210.00

– European Coins, Value unknown

– Five Books of Quarters, Value $36.00

The total value of the stolen items is $831.00, the complaint indicates.

Frank was charged with the following crime:

Theft by Unlawful Taking – Movable Property, Misdemeanor 1

He is currently awaiting a preliminary hearing.

