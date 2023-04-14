‘River Road Wildfire’ Approximately 30 Percent Contained in Allegheny National Forest

MILLSTONE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A large wildfire is continuing to burn in the Allegheny National Forest.

The fire measured at approximately 162 acres and was 30 percent contained as of Thursday afternoon, according to InciWeb, an online database developed to report wildfire and other related information to the public.

According to Allegheny National Forest Public Affairs Officer Christopher Leeser, the fire, named “River Road Wildfire” by the USDA Forest Service, broke out on Wednesday afternoon.

The blaze is located in the Marienville Ranger District of Allegheny National Forest and is burning on Forest Service and private land in the vicinity of River, Gregg Hill, and Millstone Roads.

“The wildfire response is under unified command by the Forest Service, Pennsylvania State Bureau of Forestry, and multiple volunteer fire departments,” said Leeser.

“Agency staff and volunteer firefighters are actively engaged in establishing firelines and mitigating safety hazards,” said Leeser. “The safety of the public and firefighters is our highest priority.”

The initial response to the “River Road Wildfire” was led by staff from the Allegheny National Forest, the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources – Bureau of Forestry, and seventeen volunteer fire departments. Fire suppression involved six 800-gallon batches of fire retardant dropped from aircraft contracted by the PA Bureau of Forestry.

According to a Jefferson County 9-1-1 dispatcher, one firefighter was transported to a nearby hospital for “elevated vitals,” while a member of the U.S. Forestry Service was transported for a medical evaluation.

As of late Thursday afternoon, no evacuations had been ordered, and no structures were directly threatened by the wildfire, according to Leeser.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the wildfire.

Officials are urging the public to stay out of the fire area, use vehicle headlights and extreme caution when driving on smoke-covered roadways, and yield the right-of-way to responding fire equipment.

“The entire state of Pennsylvania is at a heightened danger of wildfire this week due to lowering humidities, sunny skies, and strong wind gusts,” said Leeser. “Please be extremely careful with any outdoor fires.”

