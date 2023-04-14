 

Beverage-Air Employee Spotlight: Liza Crooks

Friday, April 14, 2023 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Each month Beverage-Air will be recognizing multiple employees responsible for the quality products Beverage-Air manufactures and have contributed to the family atmosphere at Beverage-Air of Brookville.

This week Beverage-Air is recognizing Liza Crooks.

Liza started at Beverage-Air in August 2021 on an assembly line and was recently promoted to a Line 2 Team Lead.

She stepped into a challenging spur line, ready to learn everything she could. Liza is a hard worker, a go-getter, and loves to exceed expectations.

When asked about her inspiration, she named Amy Bowser and Chris Sharp without hesitation.

“They showed me the ropes and encouraged me to be the best line lead I could be.”

Liza genuinely cares for her team. She says, “Without my team, I’m not a leader!”

The coworker who nominated her said, “Liza deserves the employee of the month because of her compassion and dedication and we all agree it’s well-deserved.”

Liza is engaged to Andrew Monrean, and together they have four kids, Brooke, Layla, Collin, and their dog Milo. They are avid gardeners and enjoy the outdoors. When she’s not at work or outside, you’ll find Liza at the gym.

If you are looking for a great company to start your new career, go to www.beverage-air.com and apply today.

Beverage-Air has multiple positions and shifts available.

