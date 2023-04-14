 

Beverly Lauer Attends Janney’s Branch Operations Conference

Friday, April 14, 2023 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

Bev JanneyCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Beverly Lauer, Branch Operations Assistant in the Clarion office, recently attended Janney’s Branch Operations Manager conference in Philadelphia.

The conference is an opportunity for attendees to hear from various department managers on topics relating to operational efficiency, Janney’s Online Access updates for clients, and current industry regulations.

The event also afforded the opportunity for attendees to gather at an evening reception at the Academy of Natural Sciences to network and share ideas.

The Clarion Office is located at 162 S. 2nd Avenue, Applewood Center, Clarion, PA 16214.

Janney provides advice to individual, corporate, and institutional clients. Their expertise includes guidance about asset management, corporate and public finance, equity and fixed-income investing, equity research, institutional equity and fixed-income sales and trading, investment strategy, financial planning, mergers and acquisitions, public and private capital raising, portfolio management, retirement and income planning, and wealth management. Janney is an independently-operated subsidiary of The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, the New York Stock Exchange, and Securities Investor Protection Corporation. Additional company information is available at www.Janney.com.

0BA45F81-CB27-4CBB-B6B8-485546BF1AEF (1)


