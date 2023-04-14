Beverly Lauer Attends Janney’s Branch Operations Conference
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Beverly Lauer, Branch Operations Assistant in the Clarion office, recently attended Janney’s Branch Operations Manager conference in Philadelphia.
The conference is an opportunity for attendees to hear from various department managers on topics relating to operational efficiency, Janney’s Online Access updates for clients, and current industry regulations.
The event also afforded the opportunity for attendees to gather at an evening reception at the Academy of Natural Sciences to network and share ideas.
The Clarion Office is located at 162 S. 2nd Avenue, Applewood Center, Clarion, PA 16214.
