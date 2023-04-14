Michael Patton Advising: Are You Eligible for Any of These College Related Federal Tax Benefits?
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Michael Patton Advising submitted the following article: Are You Eligible for Any of These College Related Federal Tax Benefits?
College students and parents deserve all the help they can get when paying for college or repaying student loans. If you’re in this situation, here are three federal tax benefits that might help put a few more dollars back in your pocket.
American Opportunity Credit
The American Opportunity tax credit is worth up to $2,500 per student per year for qualified tuition and fees (not room and board) for the first four years of college. It is calculated as 100% of the first $2,000 of qualified tuition and fees plus 25% of the next $2,000 of such expenses.
There are two main eligibility restrictions: the student must be enrolled in college at least half-time, and the parents’ modified adjusted gross income (MAGI) must be below a certain level. To claim a $2,500 tax credit in 2023, single filers must have a MAGI of $80,000 or less, and joint filers must have a MAGI of $160,000 or less. A partial credit is available for single filers with a MAGI between $80,000 and $90,000, and joint filers with a MAGI between $160,000 and $180,000. The same limits applied in 2022 (and would be used when completing your 2022 federal tax return).
Read Full Article Here: https://www.pattonadvising.com/Are-You-Eligible-for-Any-of-These-College-Related-Federal-Tax-Benefits.c10047.htm
51 N. 4th Avenue
Clarion, PA 16214
814-226-9400
Toll-free 1-877-547-2751
Visit website: www.pattonadvising.com
Securities offered through Cetera Financial Specialists LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Cetera Investment Advisers LLC. Cetera entities are under separate ownership fhttps://www.exploreclarion.com/?p=353744rom any other entity.
(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.