Pennsylvania Great Outdoors: Down & Dirty

On weekends from April through October, the three dirt tracks in Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors region pack the grandstands with racing fans that come to experience exciting door-to-door action and the wild high-speed thrills and spills of local stock car racing.

Hummingbird Speedway, Knox Raceway, and Thunder Mountain Speedways have announced their much-anticipated preliminary 2023 schedules.

It is fun and exciting to spend an evening on a dirt track with family or friends. The impressive list of events, specials, and “big” prize money on the line should provide some of the best racing in Pennsylvania. Here are some of the dates that you will want to be sure to mark on your calendar.

Hummingbird Speedway in Reynoldsville opens the 2023 season on Saturday May 6. On May 27, the Pure Stock division will battle for $1,000 to win. June 17 is kids’ biker races and the Economods $1,000 to win special. July 22 is the very popular Fan Appreciation Night. Grady’s Decision Night is July 29 with a $3,000 win Late Model special. Ian’s Memorial Pro-Stock Shootout is slated for August 5. The BRP Modified Tour will be there on August 12 and the Spider Barnett Memorial for the Late Models is September 9.

Knox Raceway kicks off their second season on May 6 with a Demolition Derby. 410 Sprints and 358 Modifieds are on the card on May 14. Western PA Sprint Speedweek brings the 410 Sprints to track on May 31. On June 11, the RUSH Late Models and 410 Boss Sprints will be in action. Late Models and 410 Sprints are on the card for June 25, and the 410 Sprints return on July 2.

The Eddie Montgomery concert is slated for July 14. 410 Sprints and Rush Wingless sprints will do battle on August 13. On September 16, the 410 Sprints return, and the season finale is Demolition Derby on September 30.

Thunder Mountain Speedway near Knoxdale has new promoters and will reopen for the season on April 21. On May 26 features the Rush Sprints and a 100 lap Enduro. Fans can enjoy a rodeo at the track on June 9. The Steet Stock division will battle for $1,000 to win on June 16. The RUSH Late Model Touring Series will be chasing a $3,000 payday on July 14. The Semi-Late division has $1,500 to win special on July 28. Fan Appreciation Night will take place on August 11.

Pure Stocks have a $1,000 to win special on August 18. RUSH Late Models and 410 Sprints are on the card on August 25. Late Models will chase a $3,000 payday on September 15 and season ends with special on Friday October 13.

