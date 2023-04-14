Redevelopment Authority Announces the Clarion and Forest County Whole-Home Repairs Program
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion and Forest County homeowners have a new opportunity to seek funding for home repairs thanks to the Whole-Home Repairs Program.
The Whole-Home Repairs Program is financed by the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) through the Commonwealth’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The Clarion County Redevelopment Authority has been selected by the Clarion and Forest County Commissioners as the administrator of this new program and has announced that the application period is now open through April 30, 2023.
The purpose of the Whole-Home Repairs Program is to address habitability and safety concerns, provide measures to improve energy or water efficiency, and make units accessible for individuals with disabilities. The County’s program is designed to support the Redevelopment Authority’s ongoing efforts to help stabilize homeownership and housing through the rehabilitation of existing owner-occupied homes.
Clarion County has received a total allocation of $304,645 and Forest County has received $200,000 to support home repairs, technical assistance and case management, workforce development, and administration of the program.
The Clarion and Forest Counties program will offer grants up to $50,000 to homeowners to address habitability concerns such as, but not limited to roof/window replacement, plumbing/electrical repairs, accessibility improvements for persons with disabilities, and/or repairs to make the home fit for human habitation by addressing health and safety hazards including asbestos, mold, pests, and lead. Cosmetic updates will not be covered under this program. The Redevelopment Authority anticipates assisting approximately 10 homes through this program.
To qualify for the program, applicants must be a resident of Clarion or Forest County, own their home, and the home must serve as their primary residence. Applicants must also be low- to moderate-income, as defined annually by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
A portion of the funds will also be used to support workforce development programs that will connect trainees to jobs related to improving the habitability and performance of homes. Such activities may include cash stipends for trainees and/or costs related to the design and implementation of pre-apprenticeship, apprenticeship, and on-the-job training programs.
Due to the expected demand of the Whole Home Repairs Program, the Redevelopment Authority is seeking contractors interested in participating in the program. Contractors will be required to demonstrate experience and provide proof of insurance. Each homeowner will select the contract to repair their home. Coordination of the project, inspections, and final approvals will be completed by the Redevelopment Authority.
Contractors and/or homeowners interested in applying for the Whole Home Repairs Program, in either Clarion or Forest County, should submit an application no later than April 30, 2023. An application can be obtained by contacting the Redevelopment Authority Office at 814-226-8910, visiting the office at 8 West Main Street, Clarion or by visiting our website at www.clarionhousing.com.
Projects will be funded based on the date and time of the received, complete application.
For more information please visit www.clarionhousing.com
CCHA’s office is located at 8 West Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214
Contact CCHA:
814-226-8910
[email protected]
