State Police Calls: Sexual Abuse Reported at SCI Forest

FOREST/VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:

Sexual Abuse Reported at SCI Forest

PSP Marienville responded to a report of sexual abuse at SCI Forest on Woodland Drive in Jenks Township, Forest County.

Police say the incident occurred at 10:46 a.m. on Thursday, April 13.

No further details were released.

This investigation shall remain open.

Troopers Investigate Burglary in Cranberry Township

According to a release issued by PSP Franklin on Thursday, April 13, troopers were dispatched to the 100 block of Bredinsburg Road in Cranberry Township, Venango County, for a report of an alleged burglary around 12:48 p.m. on February 21.

Police say a detachable storm glass window was “carefully removed” by its screws from a stationary basement window located along the western side of the residence.

The detachable window (value $50.00) was also missing from the property, police say.

According to police, the incident allegedly occurred sometime during the late evening hours of February 20, through the early morning hours of February 21.

Police say a basement window (valued at $20.00) was cracked during the incident.

The victim is a 64-year-old Seneca man.

