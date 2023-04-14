 

Wayne R. Buckley

Friday, April 14, 2023 @ 09:04 AM

Posted by Adrian Weber

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-AhM1q8Dj3u3eh (1)Wayne R. Buckley, Jr., 73 of Worth Twp, Stoneboro, passed away on April 12, 2023 at AHN Forbes – Monroeville.

Wayne was born in Grove City on May 8, 1949 to the late Wayne R. Sr and Mary S. (Jewell) Buckley.

He was a 1967 graduate of Lakeview High School.

He went on to work for Polk Center in Dietary for 30 years.

Wayne married his beloved wife: Bernetta Margaret (Carey) Buckley on June 24, 1972. She survives at home.

Wayne was a member of Lakeview Church of God and was very deep in his faith.

He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing.

He also loved animals.

Most of all he loved spending time with his family, having picnics and attending family reunions.

In addition to his wife Bernetta, Wayne is survived by his daughter: Rebecca Buckley of Stoneboro, son: Christopher Buckley of Slippery Rock, grandchildren: Kyle Buckley, Kyrsten Buckley, Christopher “CJ” Buckley, Jr., and Jermy LaVan.

Wayne was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Rose And Black Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. 99 Franklin Street, Stoneboro, where visitation will take place from 4 pm – 7 pm on Monday, April 17.

A funeral service will take place at 11 am on Tuesday, April 18 at Lakeview Church of God, 2479 Mercer Street, Stoneboro.

An hour of visitation will take place before the service from 10 am – 11 am.

Interment will take place in Mt. Pleasant Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Polk.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.RoseAndBlackFH.com.


