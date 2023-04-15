7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Today – A chance of showers before 2pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 2pm and 4pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. South wind 6 to 8 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Southwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday – A chance of showers between 2pm and 5pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. South wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday Night – Showers and thunderstorms before 11pm, then showers between 11pm and 2am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Low around 44. South wind 11 to 16 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Monday – Showers likely, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Breezy, with a southwest wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday Night – Rain showers likely before 11pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 11pm and 5am, then a slight chance of snow showers after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday – A chance of rain and snow showers between 8am and 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.
Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 60.
Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.
Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Friday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
