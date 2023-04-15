 

Celebration of Life Planned for Marcella Buzard Haskell

Saturday, April 15, 2023 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-wvis6TIXNCXA celebration of life for Marcella Haskell will be at the Haskell House on Friday, April 21, 2023 from 1:00pm to 3:00pm.

Marcella Buzard Haskell, of Scottsdale, Arizona, passed away on January 1, 2023, with her daughter at her side.

She married John Porter Haskell and joined Haskell Furniture Company as an interior decorator and designer in home furnishings.

A private inurnment for immediate family will take place in the Clarion Cemetery.

Donations in Marcella’s honor may be made to the Clarion Cemetery.

A full obituary can be found here.


