Featured Local Job: Certified Nursing Assistant

Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation is looking to hire a Certified Nursing Assistant.

$2,500 SIGN-ON BONUS FOR FULL TIME AND $1,200 FOR PART TIME

NOW OFFERING NEW COMPETITIVE WAGES!

ABOUT CLARVIEW NURSING & REHABILITATION CENTER

A caring family atmosphere… that is what we offer at Clarview for our residents and employees! The benefits of working at Clarview include meaningful work, connection to a mission, and the caring relationships you will develop with the staff and residents around you. Our “We Care” program is helpful for everyone who enters our building and is driven by our caring and dedicated staff. Join the team effort to put residents and their families first and learn skills that are valuable as you advance in your healthcare career!

Clarview, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation center is located at 14663 Route 68, Sligo, PA 16255. Country Springs, a personal care community, is also part of the Clarview family. For more information, visit www.clarviewnursing.com.

THE CERTIFIED NURSING ASSISTANT POSITION

We are looking for compassionate and detail-oriented Nursing Assistants who are ready to help residents in a long-term care setting. This position requires a great deal of physical strength and energy, so we are interested in hiring someone who is physically fit, enjoys working in a fast-paced environment and has proven experience in patient care.

Our Nursing Assistant will work directly with the medical staff to help residents with daily living activities, so it is important that our ideal candidate has an upbeat personality and can maintain a positive work environment.

We currently have PART-TIME AND FULL-TIME opportunities available for ALL SHIFTS! 1ST SHIFT: 6:30am-2:30pm, 2ND SHIFT: 2:30pm-10:30pm, 3RD SHIFT: 10:30pm-6:30am.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Assist patients to perform activities of daily living to include: personal hygiene needs, bathing, eating and dressing.

Assist patients with mobility through use of lift and transfer methods.

Assist with infection control to help prevent skin breakdown and wounds.

BENEFITS OFFERED

Health Insurance—Medical and Dental

Life Insurance

403(b) Plan

Employee Referral Bonus

Flexible Schedule

PTO Program

Recruitment and Retention Bonus

Tuition Reimbursement

BEST PARTS OF THE JOB

Meaningful work and connection to our mission.

Relationship with our residents.

Colleagues who work together as a team.

A true desire to be a “best place to work”.

Thorough orientation and ongoing training.

Engaged and committed leadership team.

Fun employee events!

SUPERVISION RECEIVED

Our CNAs report to the nursing manager.

EDUCATION AND TRAINING

High school diploma or equivalent. CNA certification required through the state.

TO APPLY

If you’d like to explore this opportunity, you can apply online via Indeed, apply on our website clarviewnursing.com, or stop in and complete an application in person. We’d love to meet you and offer a tour whenever you can stop in!

Thanks for your interest in joining the team at Clarview Nursing & Rehabilitation Center!



