Fly-Fishing Film Tour Comes to Franklin on April 22
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – What’s better than fishing and a cold beer? How about fishing, beer, demonstrations, prizes, and a captivating film?!
If you’re interested in the sport of fly fishing and spending an afternoon with other local folks who also enjoy it, we encourage you to attend the 17th annual Fly Fishing Film Tour on April 22, 2023.
Join Trails to Ales II for a pre-show expo beginning at 2:00 p.m. which will feature a variety of vendors located just outside on 12th Street in Franklin, which is located by the production brewery. Browse the displays and chat with fishermen and women about the sport while enjoying your favorite Trails to Ales beverages.
Vendors will include Cortland Lines, Urban Fly Co, Farm Girl Graphics, Neshannock Creek Fly Shop, Victorian City Art and Frame. There will also be casting instructions and fly-tying demonstrations.
Prizes include a full-day guided Musky or Smallmouth trip with Urban Fly Co, a half-day guided Steelhead trip with Wildwood Outfitters, Sage Foundation rod, reel, and fly line. Also included in the prizes are Yeti Ramblers, Yeti Load Out Bucket, Costa Sunglasses, Chota Boots, TenkaraRod, various Sage gear, Simms wader bag, and more!
Food will be available inside, as well as Bodien’s hotdog cart set up outside for your enjoyment. MLH Distillery of Grove City will be on-site offering tastings.
Trails to Ales II doors will open at noon on Saturday, April 22, for the event.
The Fly Fishing Film Tour will begin at 5:00 p.m. just down the street at the Barrow Civic Theater.
At the conclusion of the show, you can hop back over to the Trails to Ales II for an after-party.
The Route 8 Band will begin playing around 7:30 p.m.
The Fly-Fishing Film Tour is a must-see event for any fly-fishing enthusiast. This annual film tour showcases some of the best fly-fishing films from around the world, featuring stunning cinematography and exciting stories that will leave you in awe.
The 2023 show will feature locations from Cuba to Patagonia, Mexico to Australia, Alaska, Wyoming, the Deep South, Massachusetts, and beyond. Experience the achievement of a permit slam, follow the journey of one boy from Mexico to the waters of Wyoming, explore the best international waters, and compete for the legendary belt buckle.
Join us for a journey of adventure, friendship, and the best fly-fishing action.
For more information and to purchase tickets for the film showing, visit https://flyfilmtour.myeventscenter.com/event/Franklin-Pa-Franklin-Moving-Forward-73699?redir=1.
