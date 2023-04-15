Gail “Sonny” E. Colvin, Jr., age 76, of Franklin, died of injuries sustained from a motorcycle accident on April 13, 2023.

Born in the Oil City Hospital, on June 14, 1946, he was a son to the late Gail E. Colvin, Sr. and Violet Whitesell Colvin.

Sonny attended grade school in the Springer one room schoolhouse in Venus.

He then attended Bradford, Oil City, and Cranberry Schools.

After high school, he attended the Lincoln Welding School.

His first job was setting pins at the bowling alley in Oil City and then at Bob Evans Fruit Market in Seneca.

Following that, he then worked for Hedgedus Aluminum for 24 years, as a welder and shop foreman.

In 1982, he and his wife started Sonny’s Gun Shop in Franklin.

Sonny was very involved in martial arts, studying judo and karate, and he taught at the Oil City School of Karate.

He also fought in tournaments in several states.

He lived life to the fullest.

Sonny had been a professional canoe racer with his late friend Bill Exley, almost always taking first place.

He was a life member of the NRA and he belonged to the Izaak Walton League of Oil City.

He participated in many indoor and outdoor shooting leagues.

Sonny enjoyed building and restoring many street rods and muscle cars, as well as custom bikes.

He also enjoyed mowing as well as working with his big tractors.

On February 14, 1979, Valentines Day, he married the former Karen Sue Latshaw, who survives.

They were married by the Rev. Jack Ward from the Seneca E.C. Church in the log home they had built together.

They shared 44 years of marriage.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, Karen, are children Gail E. Colvin III, and his wife Rebecca of Oil City and Holly Sue Warren and her husband James of Scranton; grandchildren, Sasha, Marissa, Austin, Jeffrey, Xathan, Israel, Liaam, and Xandria, all of Scranton, Sarah of Cranberry, Scott and Mason of Oil City; eleven great grandchildren and twins due in August.

Also surviving are Sonny’s siblings, a brother, John Colvin of Austin, TX, a brother Ray Colvin and his wife Paula of Cambridge Springs, and a sister-in-law, Lynn Colvin of Ohio.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Thomas, his sister, Sue Ann, and her husband, Erle Koontz, his nephew, Eric Colwell, and his sister-in-law, Mai Colvin.

Friends and family will have a time of visiting at Victory Heights United Brethren Church, 5978 US 322, Franklin, on Monday, April 17, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with funeral services starting at 1 p.m. with the Pastor Michael Heim, officiating.

Interment will be in Lupher Chapel Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Sonny’s name to the Building Fund for Victory Heights United Brethren Church.

Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.morrisonhome.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.