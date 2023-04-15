Girt’s RBI Single Gives Clarion-Limestone Walk-Off Win Over Moniteau, Spoils Covert’s Three-Homer Day for Warriors

STRATTANVILLE, Pa. (EYT/D9) – Freshman Jesalyn Girt singled home Kaylee Smith with the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning to give the Clarion-Limestone softball team a 7-6 win over Moniteau on Friday afternoon.

(Pictured above, Jesalyn Girt/submitted photo)

Girt’s hit up the middle came with two outs and on an 0-2 count to cap a frenetic final three innings at Clarion-Limestone.

The dramatics spoiled a huge day from Moniteau senior Emma Covert, who hit three solo home runs.

Covert has hit four homers in her last two games.

Moniteau led 3-2 after five innings, then extended that lead to 6-2 with a three-run outburst in the top of the sixth.

Covert’s third home run of the day got the rally started.

But Clarion-Limestone rallied with three runs of its own in the bottom of the frame to trim the lead back to one run at 6-5.

The Lions turned a double play to get out of a jam in the top of the seventh to set up the two-run rally in the bottom of the inning.

Olivia Smith led off with a single and Smith followed by drawing a walk. Both runners then move up on a wild pitch. After a strikeout, Jade Terrana brought home the tying run on an RBI groundout.

Girt followed with her game-winning hit.

Dunn was 3 for 4 with a double and two runs scored. Alyssa Wiant also doubled and drove home a run for the Lions.

Mariska Shunk got the loss for Moniteau, striking out eight in 5 2/3 innings.

Covert relieved her in the sixth.

Dunn was the winner in the circle, fanning five in seven innings.

A-C VALLEY/UNION 10, OIL CITY 6

Alyvia Hartzell went 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs as A-C Valley/Union scored eight runs combined in the four and fifth innings to come away with its fourth straight win.

Bella Ielase had two hits and Rylan Strauser had a triple and three RBIs for A-C Valley/Union (5-3).

Strauser also picked up the win in the circle in relief, allowing one earned run in 3 1/3 innings. She struck out three.

Maddie Wenner, Hannah Krug and Sophia Garmong had RBIs for Oil City (4-2).

JOHNSONBURG 12, REDBANK VALLEY 2

A six-run bottom of the sixth inning for Johnsonburg broke open a 6-2 game and ended it via the mercy rule.

Natalie Dunworth went 3 for 4 with a triple and three runs scored for the Rams. Shelby Sorg also scored three runs and Zoey Grunthaner doubled and drove in a pair for Johnsonburg (5-4).

Julia Jones got the win, scattering five hits and striking out nine in six innings.

Samantha Bowser had two hits for Redbank (1-6).

BASEBALL

Ethan Carll broke a 2-2 tie with a two-run double in the sixth inning and North Clarion hung on for a 6-3 win over Brookville.

Carll’s hit kickstarted a four-run inning for the Wolves.

Aiden Hartle picked up the win for North Clarion. The right-hander gave up three runs — two earned — on four hits while striking out 11 and not walking a batter in seven innings.

Drake Irwin also had a good day, going 2 for 3 with three RBIs for the Wolves.

Pierson Ruhlman was 2 for 3 for Brookville.

JOHNSONBURG 2, REDBANK VALLEY 0

Luke Zimmerman allowed just two hits, striking out six in seven innings for the Rams.

He got all the run support he would need in the first two innings. Isaiah Jackson drew a bases-loaded walk to give Johnsonburg a 1-0 lead in the first. Nick Myers had an RBI groundout in the second to score the other Ram run.

Tate Minich and Peyton Rearick had the only two hits for Redbank Valley, both singles.

Owen Clouse got the loss, giving up one earned run in three innings of work. Mason Clouse pitched three scoreless innings for the Bulldogs.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.