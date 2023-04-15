John H. “Charlie” Brown, 78, of Sligo, passed away peacefully and went home to be with our Lord & Savior early Thursday morning, April 13, 2023 at his home following a lengthy illness.

He was born on February 1, 1945 in Brookville: son of the late Theodore Hilton Brown and Bernice Belle Ferringer Brown.

John was married to Patricia Kula, they have shared over 40 years together.

He worked as a truck driver for numerous places including logging, coal, and mobile homes.

John loved being a “shanty shaker” and working alongside his wife and son.

He was a jack of all trades.

John loved rebuilding trucks and race cars and had a work shop where he built many beautiful things with wood & fabrication.

He took a field and turned it into a little piece of Heaven on Earth.

John was admired by all who loved him.

He also enjoyed hunting, fishing and one of his greatest past times was racing at Sportsman’s Speedway where he won numerous trophies.

He loved working in his garden and tending to his apple orchard but above all loved spending time with family.

In addition to his wife, John is survived by his children, Randy Brown and his wife, Lori, of Sligo, Wanda Hiles and her husband, Jeff, of Karns City, and Debbra Watterson of Curllsville; his grandchildren, Adam Hiles and his wife, Marissa, of Karns City, Katie George and her husband, Stephen, of Shippenville, Curtis Brown and his wife, Kayla, of Huey, Rebecka Kelly and her husband, Bob, of Parker, Dylan Reinsel and his wife, Brittany, of Florida, Abby Hayes and her husband, Ray, of Kittanning, Matthew Hiles of Karns City, Maddie Rose Watterson of Curllsville, and Wyatt Watterson, also of Curllsville; and his great grandchildren, Emilia and Case Hiles, Ryder, Jacob, Josie, and Rory George, Kessa and Kendal Brown, Peyton, Lincoln, and Lane Kelly, and Adelynn Reinsel.

He is also survived by his siblings, Lee Brown and his wife, Linda, of Huey, Ted Brown and his wife, Ann, of Limestone, Trudy Larson and her husband, Carl, of Clarion, Bonnie Reed and her husband, Joe, of Sligo, and Brenda Schwab and her husband, Chuck, also of Sligo; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by a brother, Gary Brown; an infant brother, Rodney Lyn Brown; a sister Margaret “Peggy” Renwick; and 2 nephews, David Clark and Chad Renwick.

Family and friends will be received from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 16, 2023 at the Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion.

Additional viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the funeral home on Monday, April 17, 2023 where funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. with Rev. Tim Shimmons, associate pastor of the Grace Community Church in Curllsville.

Interment will take place in the Strattanville Cemetery.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Robert Luderer, Dr. Catherine Cunningham, the staff at the Clarion Forest VNA/Hospice, and to his caregivers in his last days, Debbie Benson & Frank Kula, for all of their excellent care and compassion they gave John.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in John’s honor to the Clarion Forest VNA, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA 16214.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.