Keystone High School Art Students to Compete in 2023 Congressional Art Competition

Saturday, April 15, 2023 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

IMG-2695 (1)KNOX, Pa. — Twelve high school art students are representing Keystone at the 2023 Congressional Art Competition.

This is the third year that Keystone has participated, so far taking home a 4th place award and two honorable mentions from Congressman Glenn ‘GT’ Thompson in previous years.

Participating Keystone High School Artists Include Kaylee Prough, Mychelle Whitlatch, Sydney Bell, Alma Swartzentruber, Amara Parsons, Shilo Lenhart, Madilyn Colwell, Morgan Adams, Kylee King, Kaleb Gooden, Rosalynn Renfrew, and Kiara Phillips.

Their artwork will be on display at the Winkler Gallery of Fine Art in DuBois for an opening reception and award ceremony on Saturday, April 29, at 2:00 p.m.

The winner will be invited to a special ceremony in Washington, D.C., and their artwork will be on display in the United States Capitol building for an entire year.


