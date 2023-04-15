Leona R. Kutchravy, 84 of Oil City, passed away peacefully Wednesday April 12, 2023, at home, surrounded by family.

Born October 12, 1938, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Elizabeth Mondock Franks.

Leona was raised in Latrobe and later moved to the Oil City area where she spent the last 50 years.

She was a lifelong beautician, and was skilled at many things, and also enjoyed gardening.

She was a kind, caring, and loving person who will be greatly missed.

Leona is survived by her children, Cindy Renik and her husband Mike, Kristine Giles, Linda Kutchravy, and Jason Kutchravy and Jan.

Many nieces and nephews also survive.

In 1958, Leona married Thomas J. Kutchravy, who preceded her in death.

Along with her parents and husband she is preceded in death by her 4 brothers; Joseph, Leonard, John, and Andrew Franks and her 5 sisters; Elizabeth Franks, Dolores Everett, Anna Kendi, Helen Haas and Bernadette Babiak.

The family will hold a private memorial at a later date.

Memorials may be made in Leona’s name to a charity of one’s choice.

The Reinsel Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

