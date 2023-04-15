 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Rick Magee and the Roadhouse Rockers to Perform Saturday Night at Trails to Ales II

Saturday, April 15, 2023 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

Trails II insideFRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Rick Magee and the Roadhouse Rockers are performing live music on Saturday night at Trails to Ales II!

Trails to Ales II is your local Hometown Brewery with excellent entertainment every weekend, fun, and 16 in-house brews on tap.

Rick Magee and the Roadhouse Rockers will be performing from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 15.

Trails to Ales II is located at 422 12th Street, Franklin, Pa.

Trails to Ales II Hours:

Friday & Saturday: 4:00 p.m to 11:00 p.m

For more information visit TrailstoAlesBrewery.com and Facebook.com/pg/TrAilstoAlesBrewery.

trails II logo


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.