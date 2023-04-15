Rick Magee and the Roadhouse Rockers to Perform Saturday Night at Trails to Ales II
Saturday, April 15, 2023 @ 12:04 AM
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Rick Magee and the Roadhouse Rockers are performing live music on Saturday night at Trails to Ales II!
Trails to Ales II is your local Hometown Brewery with excellent entertainment every weekend, fun, and 16 in-house brews on tap.
Rick Magee and the Roadhouse Rockers will be performing from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 15.
Trails to Ales II is located at 422 12th Street, Franklin, Pa.
Trails to Ales II Hours:
Friday & Saturday: 4:00 p.m to 11:00 p.m
For more information visit TrailstoAlesBrewery.com and Facebook.com/pg/TrAilstoAlesBrewery.
