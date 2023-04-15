 

SPONSORED: Faller’s Furniture & Mattress to Hold Open Interviews for Multiple Positions

Saturday, April 15, 2023 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

Faller-Furniture-Now-HiringCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Faller’s Furniture will be conducting open interviews from April 17th through April 19th.

Open interviews will be held as follows:

Monday, April 17th: from 9:00 a.m.to 3:00 p.m.

Tuesday, April 18th: from 9:00 a.m.to 3:00 p.m.

Wednesday, April 19th: from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

There are several positions available including:

  • Warehouse
  • Delivery
  • Sales
  • Support

Candidates must be prepared to fill out an application before their interview, dress in business casual attire, and bring a resume if they have one prepared.

Faller’s Furniture is located at 443 S. Fifth Avenue, Clarion, Pa.

For more information, visit their Facebook page.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
