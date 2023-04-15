SPONSORED: Faller’s Furniture & Mattress to Hold Open Interviews for Multiple Positions
Saturday, April 15, 2023 @ 12:04 AM
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Faller’s Furniture will be conducting open interviews from April 17th through April 19th.
Open interviews will be held as follows:
Monday, April 17th: from 9:00 a.m.to 3:00 p.m.
Tuesday, April 18th: from 9:00 a.m.to 3:00 p.m.
Wednesday, April 19th: from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
There are several positions available including:
- Warehouse
- Delivery
- Sales
- Support
Candidates must be prepared to fill out an application before their interview, dress in business casual attire, and bring a resume if they have one prepared.
Faller’s Furniture is located at 443 S. Fifth Avenue, Clarion, Pa.
For more information, visit their Facebook page.
