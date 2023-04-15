Joey Lilliard, Chad Goldbach to Perform on Saturday at Deer Creek Winery

SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Joey Lilliard and Chad Goldbach will be entertaining at Deer Creek Winery on Saturday, April 15.

Saturday’s Music Lineup:

Joey Lilliard (pictured above), 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Chad Goldbach (pictured below), 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Deer Creek’s Gift Shop

Browse Deer Creek’s gift shop and sample their wide selection of vinegars and oils, while listening to live music in a country atmosphere.

Deer Creek Cafe

Deer Creek also serves gourmet pizzas, wraps, a variety of cheese plates, and other “shareable” appetizers – along with new menu items.

For a selection of wines that can be served with a meal, click here.

Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, PA 16254.

More Information

For more information, call 814-354-7392, or visit Deer Creek’s website here, or follow Deer Creek’s Facebook page.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.