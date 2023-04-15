Theodore P. Ganoe, 58, of Fryburg passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 11, 2023.

Born on November 1, 1964 in Clarion he was the son of James Anonthy and Dorothy Mae Shaul Ganoe.

Ted attended Clarion-Limestone High School.

Ted was an extremely hard worker and held many positions with companies in the area.

He was head of housekeeping at Clarion Psych, he ran central supply and was the head of housekeeping for Clarion Care Center, he worked at Water Run in Clarion and also was a personal assistant for clients at TTSR most recently he was ran central supply and was the head of housekeeping for Shippenville Guardian Healthcare.

Ted had a passion for gardening and his pets.

He could often be found on his porch with a cup of coffee talking with a neighbor that was walking by.

Ted also loved to tell a good joke.

He thought of his friends at work as another family and cared very much for them.

Ted is survived by his partner and best friend Edward Mrvan Jr. who he had been with for over 40 years.

Also surviving are his siblings Carol Ganoe Frost of Franklin, James Anthony “Vince” Ganoe II of Rimersburg, William Ganoe and wife Faye of MD, Donald Lee Ganoe and wife Kelly of MN, Judy Beichner of Clarion, and Charles Ganoe of Summerville.

He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother Richard Ganoe.

A celebration of Ted’s life will be held at a later date. Faller Funeral Home, Inc. in Fryburg will be caring for the family.

Please visit www.fallerfuneralhome.com to share your memories and photos and offer your condolences.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.