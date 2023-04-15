TRIBUTE TO 42: Clarion-Limestone’s Logan Lutz Dons Jackie Robinson’s Number to Honor MLB Trailblazer’s Legacy



STRATTANVILLE, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Logan Lutz first remembers hearing the story of Jackie Robinson when he was seven.

Lutz was immediately drawn to Robinson, who broke the Major League Baseball color barrier when he made his debut for the Brooklyn Dodgers on April 15, 1947.

(Pictured above, Logan Lutz wear his No. 42 in the box for Clarion-Limestone/photos by Diane Lutz)

Every MLB team has retired Robinson’s jersey No. 42. Every player on the field dons the number of the Hall of Famer on April 15 to commemorate Robinson and what he did for the game.

Whenever the No. 42 jersey was available throughout his Little League career, Lutz wore it.

And now he is wearing it again as a sophomore on the Clarion-Limestone baseball team.

“It means a lot,” Lutz said. “I just want to honor him and his legacy, how he ended up breaking the color barrier. For me, being that color and that race, it gives me a chance to prove, not only to Jackie, but to my friends and family, that I am playing the game I love.”

Lutz has become something of a baseball historian beyond just Robinson.

He is a student of the game’s past.

That makes him appreciate what Robinson endured and how he paved the way or others in the game.

“You don’t see the No. 42 a lot (in high school),” Lutz said. “When you do, they don’t really have the Jackie meaning like I do. I’ve done a lot of research on him. It’s just one person that I idolized.”

Another is Pittsburgh Pirates legend Roberto Clemente.

When senior Brady Fowkes wore No. 42 for Clarion-Limestone last season, Lutz, a freshman, wore No. 21.

He jumped at the chance to switch to 42 this season.

When he finally had that jersey in his hands, his smile beamed. He was excited to be able to wear it again.

“I was hoping to get it my freshman year, but he was a senior and I think he wore it since his last Little League year, so I wore 21 instead,” Lutz said. “Now I get to my 10th grade year and I get 42, the number I love.”

Lutz said he plays with more confidence with that number on his back.

Lutz turned in a strong freshman campaign wearing No. 21. He batted .350 with four doubles and 18 runs scored for the Lions, who reached the second round of the PIAA Class A playoffs.

Also a pitcher, Lutz was a key left-handed arm out of the bullpen.

This year, Lutz is off to a stellar start, hitting .450 at the top of the order with three doubles and eight runs scored in seven games while also excelling on defense in right field.

“Something about that number keeps me comfortable in the batter’s box or on the mound or in the outfield,” Lutz said. “I just try to play the game the way (Robinson) played to honor his legacy.”

