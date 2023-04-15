Union/A-C Valley’s Chalmers Break School Record in Shot Put at Brookville Invitational



BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Landon Chalmers had been gunning for the shot and discus records at Union/A-C Valley for some time.

He finally got one of them on Saturday.

(Pictured above, Landon Chalmers watches his throw in the shot put/photo by Lori Blauser)

Chalmers launched the shot put 51 feet, 4½ inches at the DeMans Team Sports Brookville Invitational to snap the Union and A-C Valley school records.

“I’ve always wanted to beat either the shot put or discus record after last year, and I knew at the beginning of this year that those would be milestones I wanna get,” Chalmers said. “I started taking more time at practice and really figuring out the stuff I’m doing wrong.”

The previous record was set all the way back in 1991 by Dave Miloszewski, who attended A-C Valley.

Since the track and field co-op between Union and A-C Valley, which began last season, the records at the two schools have been combined.

“That record stood for 30 years,” Chalmers said. “I knew I could get it this year.”

Chalmers didn’t record a distance in the discus, faulting on all of his throws at Brookville. But he’s close to breaking the record in that even, too.

“He is going to get the discus record very soon,” said Union/A-C Valley volunteer assistant coach Dave Sherman, who help coach the shot and discus. “The one he missed by an inch last year. He would have won today, but he fouled three throws, but he’s on the verge for some big numbers there”

Chalmers’ big throw was one of many huge accomplishments turned in by District 9 athletes at the invitational, one of the first big meets of the season.

Chalmers’ Union/A-C Valley teammate, Hayden Smith, won the high jump by clearing the bar at 6-9.

His effort broke both the meet and facility record of 6-7, which was set by Samuel Hetrick of Redbank Valley in 2019.

Smith was named the field MVP for the meet.



(Union/A-C Valley’s Hayden Smith was the boys field MVP at the Brookville Invitational while Redbank Valley’s Mylee Harmon was the girls field MVP)

Coudersport’s Kevin Sherry also eclipsed his own facility record in the 3,200-meter run, finishing in 9 minutes, 37.93 seconds.

Last year, Sherry broke the Brookville track record by finishing in 9:39.64.

Sherry also won the 1,600-meter run with a time of 4:23.77, less then a second off the meet and facility records.

On the girls side, Redbank Valley sophomore Mylee Harmon won both the 100-meter and 200-meter dash.

She finished the 100 in 12.76 seconds and the 200 in 26.73.

The defending state champion in the 400, Harmon actually finished second in that race with a time of 1:00.66, just .02 seconds behind Lilly Newton of Warren.

Still, Harmon was the girls track MVP.

Harmon was also second in the high jump, clearing 4-11. Hope Jacob of DuBois Central Catholic also cleared 4-11, but won based on misses.

