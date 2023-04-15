 

Units Dispatched to Brush Fire on Lander Drive in Lucinda

Saturday, April 15, 2023 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Gavin Fish

Lucinda Brush Fire - DSCF5450LUCINDA, Pa. (EYT) – Multiple units were dispatched to a brush fire that occurred in Lucinda on Friday afternoon.

Lucinda Brush Fire - DSCF5448

According to Clarion County 9-1-1, the call came in at 3:50 p.m. on Friday, April 14, for a brush fire near a residence on the 900 block of Lander Drive in Lucinda, Clarion County.

Lucinda Brush Fire - DSCF5451

Units stationed out of Farmington Township Volunteer Fire Company, Washington Township Volunteer Fire Company #1, Clarion Fire & Hose Co. No 1, Marienville Volunteer Fire Company, and Clarion Hospital EMS responded to the scene.

Lucinda Brush Fire - DSCF5447

No injuries were reported.

The scene was cleared at 5:00 p.m.


