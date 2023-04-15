Units Dispatched to Brush Fire on Lander Drive in Lucinda

LUCINDA, Pa. (EYT) – Multiple units were dispatched to a brush fire that occurred in Lucinda on Friday afternoon.

According to Clarion County 9-1-1, the call came in at 3:50 p.m. on Friday, April 14, for a brush fire near a residence on the 900 block of Lander Drive in Lucinda, Clarion County.

Units stationed out of Farmington Township Volunteer Fire Company, Washington Township Volunteer Fire Company #1, Clarion Fire & Hose Co. No 1, Marienville Volunteer Fire Company, and Clarion Hospital EMS responded to the scene.

No injuries were reported.

The scene was cleared at 5:00 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.