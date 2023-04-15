Venus Man Accused of Stealing Box Trailer, Selling It for $600

PINEGROVE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Venus man is facing charges for allegedly stealing a box trailer in Cranberry Township and then selling it for $600.00.

Court documents indicate that Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 40-year-old Kristofer Lee Bloom, of Venus, on Thursday, April 13, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office.

According to a criminal complaint, State Police in Franklin were dispatched to Heckathorn Church Road (at Heckathorn Church), in Cranberry Township, Venango County, on September 28, 2021, for a report from a known victim that a red 1996 Haulmark box trailer was currently in Kristofer Bloom’s possession at a residence located on Davis Road, Pinegrove Township, Venango County.

Upon further investigation, it was determined that the known victim was in possession of the said trailer with permission from the registered owner, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, the trailer was stored on Bloom’s property located on Tool House Road in Cranberry Township, Venango County. The registered owner removed the trailer from Bloom’s property on September 26, 2021. While in transport, the trailer became disabled and was parked on Heckathorn Church Road.

It was learned through the investigation that sometime between August 26, 2021, and September 28, 2021, Bloom obtained possession of the trailer and transported it to Davis Road, where he stored the trailer, the complaint notes.

Upon conclusion of the investigation, to the investigating officer’s knowledge, no further action would need to be taken with an agreed-upon solution that the intent of the registered owner was to coordinate a date and time with Bloom to repossess the trailer, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, on or around February 1, 2023, the trailer’s registered owner contacted PSP Franklin in reference to the above incident and indicated since September 28, 2021, he did not repossess the trailer, and it remained stored on Davis Road.

Upon further investigation, it was determined that Bloom sold the trailer on his own to a known male for $600.00 on or about January 31, 2023, the complaint states.

The trailer is valued at $3,500.00, the complaint notes.

According to court documents, the following charges were filed against Bloom on April 13:

Theft by Unlawful Taking – Movable Property, Misdemeanor 1

Theft by Deception – False Impression, Misdemeanor 1

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, May 17, at 10:30 a.m., in Venango County Central Court with Judge Lowrey presiding.

