7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Sunday, April 16, 2023 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area

Today – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 5pm. Patchy fog between 7am and 8am. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a high near 80. South wind 5 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight – Showers and thunderstorms before 11pm, then a chance of showers between 11pm and 1am. Low around 41. Southwest wind around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday – Showers likely, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Southwest wind 11 to 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night – Rain showers likely before 3am, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Southwest wind 14 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday – A chance of snow showers before 11am, then a chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 64.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 77.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Friday – Showers likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night – Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday – Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

