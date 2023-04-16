All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: John Gunning
Sunday, April 16, 2023 @ 12:04 AM
John Gunning served our country in the United States Army.
Name: John Winston Gunning
Born: May 24, 1952
Died: December 16, 2020
Hometown: Fisher, Pa.
Branch: U.S. Army
John Gunning proudly served his country in the United States Army for one year.
Click here to view a full obituary.
All American Awards and Engraving is located on Route 322 in Shippenville. The company specializes in Embroidery, Screen Printing, all kinds of awards, trophies, engraving, unique gifts and more. As the company motto says, We can put “Almost Anything on Almost Everything”.
They can be found online at www.allamericanhq.com, by calling toll free 1-877-402-9273 and ask for Jim Carroll, or visit them here www.facebook.com/AllAmericanAwardsandEngraving
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.