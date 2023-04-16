 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Snap Pea Salad

Sunday, April 16, 2023 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Embrace this crunchy salad!

Ingredients

1/4 cup white wine vinegar
1/4 cup Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons minced fresh parsley
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 tablespoons honey
1 tablespoon lemon juice
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
3 pounds fresh sugar snap peas
Grated lemon zest, optional

Directions

-For the vinaigrette, in a small bowl, whisk the first 8 ingredients until blended. In a 6-qt. stockpot, bring 16 cups of water to a boil. Add snap peas; cook, uncovered, for 2-3 minutes or just until peas turn bright green. Remove peas and immediately drop them into ice water. Drain and pat dry; place in a large bowl.

-Drizzle with vinaigrette and toss to coat. Serve immediately or refrigerate, covered, up to 4 hours before serving. If desired, sprinkle with lemon zest.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the Day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


