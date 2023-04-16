Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Snap Pea Salad

Embrace this crunchy salad!

Ingredients

1/4 cup white wine vinegar

1/4 cup Dijon mustard



2 tablespoons minced fresh parsley2 tablespoons olive oil2 tablespoons honey1 tablespoon lemon juice1 teaspoon salt1/2 teaspoon pepper3 pounds fresh sugar snap peasGrated lemon zest, optional

Directions

-For the vinaigrette, in a small bowl, whisk the first 8 ingredients until blended. In a 6-qt. stockpot, bring 16 cups of water to a boil. Add snap peas; cook, uncovered, for 2-3 minutes or just until peas turn bright green. Remove peas and immediately drop them into ice water. Drain and pat dry; place in a large bowl.

-Drizzle with vinaigrette and toss to coat. Serve immediately or refrigerate, covered, up to 4 hours before serving. If desired, sprinkle with lemon zest.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the Day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.