Egbert Hall Renamed After Distinguished John S. Shropshire, Clarion University’s First African American Dean

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Council of Trustees at PennWest Clarion on Thursday, April 13, unanimously approved the motion to rename Egbert Hall after John S. Shropshire, Clarion’s first African American Dean.

(Pictured above: From left to right – Isaac Leonard, Associate Director of Diverse Enrollment Initiatives; Alicia Shropshire, daughter of the late John S. Shropshire; Jamie Nagle Shropshire, John S. Shropshire’s widow; and Dr. Brenda Sanders Dede, Retired Associate Vice President for Academic Affairs at Clarion University.)

Senior Vice President for Advancement and Clarion Campus Administrator James Geiger stated that Egbert Hall–built in 1938 as a dormitory for young male students–was described at the time of construction as a “modern building with up-to-date colonial architecture containing a special lounge, reception, rooms, apartment for the dean of men, and hot and cold water in every room.”

The building cost $110,000.00 to construct and was named after Walter R. Egbert who was a teacher and Dean of Men at the college from 1887 to 1920.

Egbert Hall is currently in the middle of an $8.4 million dollar renovation which will serve as the Admissions Welcome Center for the PennWest Clarion campus.

(Pictured below: Egbert Hall located near the center of campus.)

John S. Shropshire’s Background

John S. Shropshire was born on September 6, 1938, the same year Egbert Hall was built. He died on June 5, 2001, at the age of 62.

In 1957, Shropshire came to Clarion as a student who earned three letters on the Clarion Golden Eagle football team. He graduated in 1961 with degrees in English and Secondary Education Social Studies.

He was a teacher and basketball coach at Central Dauphin East High School where he is credited as the first black coach of high school athletics in central Pennsylvania.

In 1972, he returned to Clarion and was recruited as an Assistant Director of Enrollment Management at Clarion University. He later served as the Dean of Enrollment Management at the University, becoming the first black dean at the university.

Once the motion carried with many enthusiastic “yes” approvals from board members, Trustee Larry Pickett, who was recruited by Shropshire to come to Clarion University, read the resolution for John S. Shropshire Hall.

Pickett read from the resolution: “Shropshire truly believed in education, not just as it related to students of color, but for all students.”

In the “Resolution to rename Egbert Hall to John S. Shropshire Hall” Pickett lists Shropshire’s many points of leadership and service to the community:

Elected President of Pennsylvania Black Conference on Higher Education;

Named Chairman of the Enrollment Management Committee of the American Association of Collegiate Registrars and Admission Officers;

Pushed for education in rural areas as part of The Rural Advocacy Task Force;

Served as a Paint Township Supervisor;

Served as a Clarion County Commissioner; and

First black person to be elected to public office in Clarion County.

In conclusion, Pickett read: “The Council of Trustees of Pennsylvania Western University in recognition of the prominent and devoted commitment of John S. Shropshire to the Clarion University and his significant impact on the Clarion Community, as well as his immeasurable impact on the recruitment, retention, and graduation of students, does hereby endorse the renaming of Egbert Hall to John S. Shropshire Hall.

“Pursuant to the Pennsylvania Western University policy for naming facilities and programs, and be it further resolved, that this resolution shall be made a matter of official record in the minutes of the Council of Trustees approved this 13th day of April 2023.”

At the end of the presentation, Geiger thanked Dr. Brenda Sanders Dede and Isaac Leonard, for bringing this idea forward.

