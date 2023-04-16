Featured Local Job: Residential Treatment Supervisor I

Abraxas I is hiring a Residential Treatment Supervisor I to manage and direct the administrative, human resources and clinical activities of a specific treatment unit, located in the heart of the Allegheny National Forest, near Marienville, Pennsylvania.

The Residential Treatment Supervisor serves as the primary role model for employees by leading, directing, guiding and supporting them in such a way that promotes their growth and development.

Through leadership and direction your team will provide the best treatment possible for adolescents and BUILD BETTER FUTURES.

Earn up to an additional $15,000.00 a year by participating in our Workforce Development Training Program for our students.*

To Apply: Text RS to 412-912-2012

Salary: From $45,000 Annually (May increase with education/experience)

Bonus (if applicable): $5,000 Sign On Bonus

About Abraxas:

Abraxas Youth & Family Services is a national nonprofit human services provider dedicated to Building Better Futures for at-risk youth, adults, and families. Their diversified array of services includes alternative education, outpatient counseling, in-home services, shelter, detention, residential treatment and re-entry/transition services.

Since 1973, Abraxas team members have positively impacted the lives of those they serve and the communities in which they live.

