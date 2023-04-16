Featured Local Job: Secondary Teacher in Math and Social Studies

Abraxas I is hiring a Secondary Teacher in Math and Social Studies to work directly with adolescents at their residential facility, located in the heart of the Allegheny National Forest, near Marienville, Pennsylvania.

The Teacher position is responsible for providing specialized instruction in one or more subjects to clients in order to help them learn the subject matter and/or skills.

In this role, you will help at-risk adolescents in their journey Building Better Futures.

To Apply: Text JOB to 412-912-2012



$36,528.86 annually to $58,754.38 annually$5,000

About Abraxas:

Abraxas Youth & Family Services is a national nonprofit human services provider dedicated to Building Better Futures for at-risk youth, adults, and families. Their diversified array of services includes alternative education, outpatient counseling, in-home services, shelter, detention, residential treatment and re-entry/transition services.

Since 1973, Abraxas team members have positively impacted the lives of those they serve and the communities in which they live.

For more information including Benefits and Perks, Responsibilities, and Requirements, visit these webpages: MATH , SOCIAL STUDIES. You can also apply on those pages.

Click here for a full list of positions currently open at Abraxas!



