John M. Smathers III

Sunday, April 16, 2023 @ 09:04 AM

Posted by Adrian Weber

John M. Smathers, III, 62, of Clarion, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Thursday, April 13, 2023 at his home.

He was born on May 28, 1960 in Bridgeton, New Jersey; son of the late John M. Smathers, II and Ann Marie Bastress Smathers.

John graduated from high school in 1978.

He then moved to Clarion in 1983.

John was an avid reader and was very knowledgeable of current events.

He could often be found at the Clarion Library.

John was a kind person who was always ready to help his friends and family.

He is survived by his sisters and brothers-in-law, Leslie Ann Durgain (Curtis) and Hilda Marie Gustafson (David), all of Laramie, Wyoming and numerous nieces and nephews.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements.

There will be no public visitation and all services will be private.

Inurnment will take place in the Clarion Cemetery.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.


