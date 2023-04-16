Newbie Man Accused of Kicking, Strangling Woman During Domestic Dispute

MAHONING TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A New Bethlehem man is facing charges for allegedly kicking, slamming, and strangling a woman during a domestic violence incident in Mahoning Township, Armstrong County.

Court records show that PSP Kittanning filed criminal charges in Magisterial District Judge Kevin Lee McCausland’s office on Thursday, April 13, against 43-year-old Shane A. Yates, of New Bethlehem.

According to a criminal complaint, PSP Kittanning Troopers were dispatched to a domestic incident on State Route 28/66 in New Bethlehem, Mahoning Township, Armstrong County, at 2:26 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12.

Upon arrival, the troopers spoke with a known female victim who said she had been assaulted by Yates over a period of time that day, the complaint states.

The victim told troopers that she was “kicked, slammed, and choked” by Yates to the point she believed she was going to pass out, according to the complaint.

At the time, Yates had left the scene and his whereabouts were unknown, the complaint notes.

According to court documents, Yates was arraigned at 8:50 a.m. on Thursday, April 13, on the following charge in front of Judge McCausland:

Strangulation – Applying Pressure to Throat or Neck, Felony 3

A preliminary hearing is set for Tuesday, April 25, at 1:00 p.m. with Judge McCausland presiding.

Unable to post $5,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Armstrong County Prison.

