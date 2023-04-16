 

Pinecrest Country Club Open House Set for April 22

Sunday, April 16, 2023 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

pinecrestBROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Pinecrest Country Club is hosting an Open House this Saturday, April 22.

The open house is from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. in the clubhouse at Pinecrest Country Club.

Stop by to sample some of the great food the Little River Pub & Grille will be serving this year, and check out the sales on in-stock merchandise and the special deals on club memberships.

Membership deals are only available to individuals who have not been a Pinecrest Country Club member in the last two years.

Membership Special #1 – Two for One

Who doesn’t want a friend by your side when you join a new club? If the individuals’ ages are in different age brackets, the older age group is the price they would pay (age groups listed below).

Age categories are as follows:

– 18-30 years old: $708.00
– 31-40 years old: $1188.00
– 41-76 years old: $1759.00

Membership Special #2 – 2-year membership for just $2,000

Membership Special #3 – 3-year membership with the payment spread over 3 years in graduated amounts

1st year-$1,500.00
2nd year-$1,000.00
3rd year-$500.00

Of course, family, senior, college, junior, corporate, and social memberships are also available. Please call the business office for these rates at 814-849-4666.

Pinecrest view

Memberships are a great deal, allowing you to play any time, any day, and participate in exciting club events, earning recognition among fellow competitors and prizes in the pro shop.

Pinecrest is a challenging course that is very well-maintained and fun for all ages to play.

Pinecrest County Club looks forward to seeing you on Saturday, April 22!

Visit Pinecrest Country Club online or on Facebook.

Pinecrest 2


