Pinecrest Country Club Open House Set for April 22
BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Pinecrest Country Club is hosting an Open House this Saturday, April 22.
The open house is from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. in the clubhouse at Pinecrest Country Club.
Stop by to sample some of the great food the Little River Pub & Grille will be serving this year, and check out the sales on in-stock merchandise and the special deals on club memberships.
Membership deals are only available to individuals who have not been a Pinecrest Country Club member in the last two years.
Membership Special #1 – Two for One
Who doesn’t want a friend by your side when you join a new club? If the individuals’ ages are in different age brackets, the older age group is the price they would pay (age groups listed below).
Age categories are as follows:
– 18-30 years old: $708.00
– 31-40 years old: $1188.00
– 41-76 years old: $1759.00
Membership Special #2 – 2-year membership for just $2,000
Membership Special #3 – 3-year membership with the payment spread over 3 years in graduated amounts
1st year-$1,500.00
2nd year-$1,000.00
3rd year-$500.00
Of course, family, senior, college, junior, corporate, and social memberships are also available. Please call the business office for these rates at 814-849-4666.
Memberships are a great deal, allowing you to play any time, any day, and participate in exciting club events, earning recognition among fellow competitors and prizes in the pro shop.
Pinecrest is a challenging course that is very well-maintained and fun for all ages to play.
Pinecrest County Club looks forward to seeing you on Saturday, April 22!
Visit Pinecrest Country Club online or on Facebook.
