Deer Creek Winery to Host Sunday Afternoon Entertainment by Mike Ames
Sunday, April 16, 2023 @ 12:04 AM
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Mike Ames will be performing live music on Sunday afternoon at Deer Creek Winery!
Mike will be entertaining from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 16.
Enjoy your lunch with a glass of Deer Creek wine or a wine slushy while listening to a local favorite.
A cafe menu is available.
Deer Creek’s Gift Shop
Browse Deer Creek’s gift shop and sample their wide selection of vinegars and oils, while listening to live music in a country atmosphere.
Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, Pa.
For more information, visit Deer Creek Winery’s website here.
