Mayfest Kicks Off on May 26 with 5K Fun Run/Walk
FRYBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Annual Mayfest celebration in Fryburg will kick off on Friday, May 26, with a 5K Fun Run/Walk with proceeds benefiting Wolf’s Corners Youth and Ag.
(Pictured above: archived photo of the 2022 5K Fun Run/Walk.)
This year’s Mayfest will be held on Friday, May 26, and Saturday, May 27.
Here is a glimpse of the two-day event:
Friday, May 26, 2023
– 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Fish Fry, Fryburg Sportsman Club (Open to members and signed guests)
– 6:00 p.m. 5K Registration, St. Michael Parking Lot
– 7:00 p.m. 5K Fun Run/Walk, St. Michael Parking Lot (Proceeds benefit Wolf’s Corners Youth and Ag Club)
– 8:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Trixx Band, The Fryburg Sportsman’s Club (Open to members and signed guests)
Saturday, May 27, 2023
*FREE shuttle transportation courtesy of Joseph Muccio Transportation LLC Shuttle at designated Parking Areas for transport to MAYFEST activities.
– Local Yard Sales available throughout the area.
– 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Free Family Entertainment, ballfield – Inflatables, Bungee Jump, Obstacle Course, Giant Slide, Food Vendors, and more
– 9:00 a.m. Craft Show, ballfield
– 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Rummage and Bake Sale, St. Michael Social Hall
– 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Touch a Truck, Washington Township Fire Hall
– 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Car Show, Tractor Show, and Motorcycle Shows, St. Michael Church grounds
– 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Adventure in Fun Animal Show, ballfield
– 11:00 a.m. St. Michael Church Tour
– 12:00 p.m. Ridiculous Nicholas, Family Entertainer, church parking lot – also post parade around 4:30 p.m.
– 3:00 p.m. Mayfest “FEEL LIKE A KID AGAIN!” Parade, Cathy Longacre Grand Marshal
– 6:00 p.m. to dusk Family Tailgate Party featuring Marty’s Bubblegum Machine, Dragonfly Balloon Artist, Identity Studio Photos, Kids Raffle Drawing, Food Vendors, and more, St. Michael parking lot
– 9:00 p.m. Karaoke, Washington House, $3.00 Beer Special
– Dusk Fireworks
Food vendors at the St. Michael parking Lot: Pulled Pork, French Fries, Hot Dogs, Kettle Corn, Ice Cream, and Lemonade.
Food vendors at the ballfield: Lemonade, Ice Cream, Pulled Pork Sandwiches, Hamburgers, Hot Dogs, and Sausages.
For more information or updates, visit Mayfest’s website or Facebook page.
