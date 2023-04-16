SPONSORED: Neil Seal Has Openings for Sealing, Paving

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Neil Seal has openings for sealing and paving services in Clarion County and surrounding areas.

Neil Seal offers sealing services for any paved surface, from driveways to parking lots, to prevent water from getting into cracks and freezing.

“Sealing your driveway or parking lot can make the surface last a lot longer,” said Neil.

Neil Seal can also do repairs, patch potholes, and add stripes to parking lots after they are sealed.

Neil started the Brookville-based company in early 2021.

He grew up in the Brookville area and then spent nearly ten years living in Clarion before heading back to Jefferson County. He spent the last decade working for a company doing pavement sealing, with seven of those years running his own crew for the company.

“With that experience and knowing what I’m doing, I decided it was time to start my own business,” Nick told exploreClarion.com.

While his business location is in Jefferson County, Neil offers services all around the local area and beyond, traveling from Erie to Pittsburgh and even as far to the east as State College.

Neil Seal can be contacted via email at [email protected] or by phone at 814-715-9119.

