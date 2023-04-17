2023 Mayfest Maybug Contest Underway
FRYBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The 2023 Mayfest Maybug Contest is underway!
The contest is open to the first 24 children registered, ages three to seven years old.
Parents or legal guardians can easily register their child by Friday, April 21, 2023, by visiting http://www.fryburgmayfest.com/maybug and scan or click the QR code.
In-person voting will take place from Friday, April 28, 2023, through Friday, May 19, 2023, during normal business hours at Montana’s Country Café in Marble; Smith’s Store in Venus; and Faller’s Antique Depot in Fryburg. Online voting through PayPal will be open until 8:00 p.m. on Friday, May 19, 2023.
Voting is done by donation of money; all proceeds benefit the MAYFEST Community Association’s events.
The first-place winners will ride in the MAYFEST “FEEL LIKE A KID AGAIN!” Parade on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at 3:00 p.m.
Other entrants and their parents are also invited to participate in the parade but are not required.
The male and female with the most “votes” will receive a $100.00 gift card and be crowned 2023 MAYFEST Maybugs.
The second place male and female will receive a $50.00 gift card.
The third place male and female will receive a $25.00 gift card.
Any child who has not been crowned Maybug is welcome to enter the contest.
Pictured below: 2022 Maybugs:
